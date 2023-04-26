Troopers Investigating Inmate Death at Lemon Creek Correctional





An inmate at Lemon Creek Correctional Center died as the result of hanging on Sunday after being found on Saturday afternoon, troopers report.

Alaska State Troopers were notified by correctional officers at Lemon Creek that 27-year-old Mark Cook had been found hanging in his cell at 4:42 pm on Saturday. They reported that life-saving efforts were immediately carried out and EMS transported Cook to the hospital in Juneau for advanced medical treatment.

Troopers responded to the correctional center and opened an investigation into the incident and found no evidence of foul play. AST says the investigation is continuing.

On Sunday, despite efforts, Cook died and was declared deceased at the hospital.

Cook’s next-of-kin were notified and his remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.



