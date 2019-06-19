Troopers Involved in Saturday’s Lethal Shooting Identified

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2019.

The Department of Public Safety identified the troopers involved in the trooper-involved-shooting that occurred on Saturday morning in Fairbanks after the mandatory 72-hour waiting period on Tuesday.

The trooper who discharged his weapon after AST responded to North Fairbanks to execute a warrant on 48-year-old Shawn Wilson has been identified as 8-year-veteran Trooper Brian Hibbs.

AST also identified the second trooper who was injured in the incident as seven-month veteran Trooper Derek Cottle. During the incident, Cottle deployed less than lethal force. Prior to joining the troopers, Cottle served as a police officer at Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire for a period of eight years.

Wilson’s next of kin were notified of the incident.