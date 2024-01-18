Troopers Nab DUI Absconder in Big Lake Tuesday





On Tuesday night, at 11:30 pm, troopers received a REDDI report on a black Chevy pickup heading toward Big Lake.

Troopers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle reported. They soon found the suspect vehicle at the Big Lake Tesoro station. When AST arrived, the driver went into the Tesoro Station and then proceeded to flee the station through the building’s back door.

AST opened an investigation and identified the driver as William Olinger, and found he had a no-bail warrant on a previous DUI charge.

Troopers tracked Olinger through the snow and found him in waist-deep snow about 200 yards from the station.

AST took him into custody, transported him to Palmer and remanded him to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with no bail.



