Troopers near Anderson Recover Stolen D3 Bulldozer after Investigation

Alaska Native News May 13, 2019.

Troopers patrolling the Parks Highway were informed by employees in the city of Anderson at 10 am that a D3 bulldozer had been stolen from the city.

Troopers performed an investigation at the scene and spoke with employees before traveling north along the Parks Highway to speak with a former employee who also had a history of thefts.

When troopers arrived in the proximity of the suspect’s property, they found that the area had been recently bulldozed. When they made contact with the suspect whose identity has yet to be revealed, they found the bulldozer on the property at 1 pm.

AST reports that the heavy equipment has been returned to the city of Anderson and charges will be filed on the suspect.





