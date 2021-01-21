Troopers Release Additional Details and Seek Information in Arnoldine Simone Hill Homicide Investigation







Investigators with the Alaska State Troopers divulged additional information in the homicide investigation into the death of Hooper Bay woman Arnoldine Simone Hill and are requesting that witnesses come forward that could provide information into suspicious activity in the area where her body was discovered along the Parks Highway.

Hill’s remains were discovered near mile 81 of the Parks Highway on January 9th. Troopers were able to tentatively identify Hill’s identity that day and a homicide investigation was opened.

By January 13th announced that Hill had been positively identified and by January 15th, an autopsy confirmed her death as a homicide.

Troopers say that Hill’s last confirmed whereabouts were determined to be in mid-town Anchorage on December 10th, but are looking for persons that can confirm seeing or interacting with her after that date and January 9th.







The AST investigation leads investigators to believe that Hill had been deceased for a few days before her remains were moved to the discovery location at a pullout on the Parks Highway between the evening of January 8th and the afternoon of January 9th.

AST is hoping that persons that observed suspicious activity at that location during that time frame would contact them at 907-352-5401.





