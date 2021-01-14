Remains Found along Parks Highway Identified as Arnoldine Simone Hill of Hooper Bay

Arnoldine Simone Hill of Hooper Bay. Image-FB Profiles
Alaska State Troopers report that the remains found along the Parks Highway north of Willow on January 9th have been positively identified as 26-year-old Arnoldine Simone Hill of Hooper Bay.

While Simone was positively identified, the cause and manner of her death have yet to be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage, but being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is continuing and troopers ask that anyone with information regarding her death to contact them at 907-352-5401.



