Troopers, Rescue Assets Search for Missing Sport Fisherman on Willow Creek

Alaska Native News Jun 28, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that a search is ongoing by MAT-SAR, troopers, park rangers, and Helo-3 for an elderly sport fisherman in thhe Willow Creek State Recreational area after he was reported overdue on Thursday evening.

AST reports that a family member of 76-year-old William “Bill”Hartlage called in to report Hartlage overdue at approximately 7 pm on Thursday from Willow Creek on the Susitna River.

Two boat crews departed the Deshka Landing at approximately 11 pm and began a hasty search with a helo dispatched by the Rescue Coordination Center with no success.

The search efforts were taken up anew on Friday morning.

AST describes Hartlage as 6-foot-2, 160 pounds with gray hair and beard. He is wearing a light brown/tan fly-fishing vest, grey hip waders, and a brown baseball cap with yellow and pink flies attached.

Troopers are asking for infomation from the public that were or presently in the area. Persons are encouraged to contact AST at 907-745-2131.





