Troopers Respond to Death of Australian Woman on Parks Highway

Alaska Native News Jun 16, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers say that no foul play is suspected in the death of an elderly Australian woman who died near mile 99 of the Parks Highway on Friday.

Troopers were informed and responded to the location on the Parks Highway at 4:30 am on Friday after receiving a call reporting an unresponsive woman in an RV.

When they arrived CPR was being administered to 72-year-old Beverly Laing of Australia to no effect.

Laing was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Laing’s next of kin were notified of her passing.