Troopers Respond to W. Dane Court in Wasilla for Report of Intoxicated Man Brandishing Pistol





Troopers arrested a suspect just after midnight on Saturday morning after responding to a report of an intoxicated man trespassing armed with a pistol, troopers reported.

AST went to a West Dane Court address at 12:35 am in response to the complaint and upon arrival made contact with 43-year-old Brett Anderson in the driveway of the address brandishing a firearm.

Troopers issued commands to Anderson and he complied and dropped the pistol. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Anderson was charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, Criminal Trespass II, and Disorderly Conduct.

The suspect was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility on the charges.

No further details concerning the incident were divulged.



