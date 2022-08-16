Troopers Save Willow Woman from Kidnapping Situation Early Saturday Morning





Alaska State Troopers rescued a Willow woman from a kidnapping situation after responding to a request for a welfare check in the Caswell Lakes subdivision in Willow during the early morning of Saturday.

When troopers responded, they report that they located a woman at the residence and escorted her to safety.

AST says “The female then disclosed she had been kidnapped and she endured an extensive level of assault during the previous 2 weeks by Sean Richey, age 38 of Willow.”

Troopers found Richey as he was attempting to flee in a vehicle. He was charged with Assault I, II, III, and IV, Kidnapping, Unlawful Contact II, and Interfering with the Report of a DV Crime.

Richey was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.



