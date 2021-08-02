Trooper Saves Boy, Dipnetter Saves Trooper and Boy in Kenai River Rescue







On Thursday night at 11 pm, while Alaska Wildlife Trooper Laura Reid was patrolling the North Beach of the Kenai River Dipnet Fishery, informing fishermen there of the impending closure for the evening, when she spotted a 12-year-old boy being swept toward the inlet in the strong current of the river.

She ran into the water to rescue the boy whose head was barely above the surface and made it to him only to be also caught by the water’s current. continued drifting downstream to the inlet.

Fortunately for the two, a dipnetter, identified as Antoine Aridou, was fishing nearby and utilized his dipnet to catch the trooper and the 12-year-old and haul them to safety.

The boy was evaluated by medics at the scene and reunited with his parents.

“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to thank Mr. Aridou for his swift action and assistance,” AST said in their report.





