Troopers Searching for Stolen Vehicle Uncover Stash of Stolen Vehicles/Goods





Alaska State Troopers went the West Beverly Lakes Road area in Wasilla after receiving a tip that a stolen vehicle was seen at that location on Wednesday evening.

When troopers checked out the area, they would locate several stolen vehicles and other items on a West Little Rain Road property.

A warrant was requested and granted and troopers went in and seized the stolen properties. During the warrant prosecution, AST contacted two persons on the property and identified them as Christopher Frazer and Amber Bouslaugh.

As a result of their investigation, troopers found that Frazer had an outstanding felony warrant for Theft. Frazer was into custody for the warrant and further charged him with four counts of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Criminal Mischief IV, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

His partner Bouslaugh was also arrested and charged with three counts of Vehicle Theft I, Vehicle Theft II, and Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances V

Both Frazer and Bouslaugh were transported to Palmer and remanded without bail to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.



