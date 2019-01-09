Troopers Seek Alleged Kidnapper in Fairbanks Vicinity

Alaska Native News Jan 9, 2019.

A Fairbanks man faces a half-dozen counts that include kidnapping after a violent incident carried out in North Pole on Tuesday evening. During the incident, troopers were called out to investigate an assault in progress.

Troopers responded to a residence near Badger Gas in North Pole at 8:23 pm on Tuesday night and opened an investigation that found that 35-year-old Daniel James McKinney had forced his way into the residence of R.G. age 45 and using a firearm, assaulted him.

After the initial assault, McKinney forced a 31-year-old North Pole woman with initials J.G., to leave the residence and get into his vehicle, threatening to injure R.G. if she did not do so.

J.G would leave with McKinney, but later would manage to escape from him.

Troopers report that over $2,000 worth of damage was caused at the residence and a vehicle there. R. G. was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

AST is actively seeking McKinney’s whereabouts and are asking the public for information. Troopers also advise that no attempt should be undertaken to contact McKinney as he is considered dangerous. Troopers instead should be contacted at 907-451-5100.







An arrest warrant has been requested on McKinney on charges of Assault II, Assault III, Kidnapping, Burglary I, Criminal Mischief III, and Criminal Trespass I. It was found that McKinney was in violation of his conditions of release in a Saturday DUI case.