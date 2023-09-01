Troopers Seek Assistance with Fairbanks Felony Warrant Subject





The Alaska State Troopers are seeking the public’s help locating 42-year-old Fairbanks resident Gareth Ward. In mid-August, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to an address on Yukeen Drive for follow up regarding a felony level investigation. Upon arriving at the residence, Ward fled the scene on foot to avoid contact from Troopers and attempted to gain access to a neighboring home occupied by a juvenile child. Ward was unable to enter the home and fled again on foot as Troopers closed in. Troopers searched the area with the assistance of a K9 and HELO2. Troopers were unable to locate Ward.

Ward currently has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. Ward is also wanted for questioning regarding a separate investigation. Ward has been known to use a false identity to deceive the public and evade arrest on his warrant. Ward is believed to be a danger to the public.

The Alaska State Troopers are requesting help locating Ward. Anyone with information about Ward can call the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at (907) 451-5100. If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or securely online at https://dps.alaska.gov/tips. You can also text the keyword AKTips to 847411 followed by your anonymous tip.



