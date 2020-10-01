Troopers Seek Homer Woman in Connection to Seward Highway Pullout Homicide

Alaska Native News on Oct 1, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers announced that they are seeking a woman in connection in the case of the male victim found deceased in a pullout along the Seward Highway early on Tuesday morning.

Troopers say that they were notified at just after midnight on Tuesday morning that the victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was found in the pullout at mile 68.5 of the highway. AST responded to the scene and opened an investigation and the victim’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and positive identification.

Investigators in the case have deemed the incident a homicide and are seeking 35-year-old Sarah Dayan of Homer in connection to the death.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact Alaska State Troopers at 907-262-4453 or 911 if they have any information regarding her whereabouts. Dayan is considered to be armed and dangerous and is believed to be in the Seward area, although there is a possibility that she has gone to the Anchorage area.





