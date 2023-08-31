Troopers Seek Information in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Delta Junction Area





Alaska State Troopers are asking the public for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run incident near milepost 1421 of the Alaska Highway near Delta Junction, reported at 10:18 pm Tuesday night.

A caller reported a person deceased in the roadway and AST, Rural Deltana and Ft. Greely FD responded to the scene. The investigation that was initiated identified the victim as 47-year-old John Emerick of Delta Junction.

The suspect vehicle, thought to be dark gray or blue fled towards Tok after the collision and did not stop to render aid.

Troopers are asking “anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information to call AST at (907) 895-4800. If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or securely online at https://dps.alaska.gov/tips. You can also text the keyword AKTips to 847411 followed by your anonymous tip.”



