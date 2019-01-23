Troopers Seek Suspects in Wasilla Conex Break-in

Alaska Native News Jan 23, 2019.

Troopers were unable to locate two Wasilla suspects who were caught breaking into a conex on Kurtis Road in Wasilla on Tuesday afternoon but were able to impound their vehicle, troopers say.

AST received a call from the owner of a conex box on Kurtis Road just before 1 pm on Tuesday, who reported that he had confronted two persons as his conex was being broken into. When he confronted the suspects, they jumped into a blue Dodge Neon, license plates GUF707 and attempted to flee but got stuck in the snow, then fled on foot.







Troopers arrived at the scene, but were unable to locate the suspects but impounded the vehicle.

Damage to the conex and locks is estimated at $500.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.