Troopers Seek Wasilla Man for Violent Crime, Warrants





Alaska State Troopers are asking for information on Wasilla resident Christian Hudson, age 26,who is wanted for a recent violent crime in the Mat-Su Valley. They say he may be in the Mat-Su Valley, Anchorage, or perhaps the Kenai Peninsula area.

AST cautions the public to not approach him but to instead contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401. If you have information but would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip on the AKtips smartphone app or online at: https://a.tip411.com/a/82071.

According to troopers, Hudson also has active arrest warrants for vehicle theft and reckless endangerment.

They report that he was last seen on Friday in the Wasilla area in a stolen white 2005 Pontiac Sunfire with Alaska license plate LFJ207.





