Troopers Seek Wasilla Man with Felony Warrants who Fled Arrest





Troopers are asking the public for information on a suspect with warrants who fled officers during a traffic stop at 6:52 PM on Friday.

Alaska State troopers report that a trooper patrolling in the Knik Goose Bay area on Friday evening spotted a vehicle without license plates. As they were making the stop the trooper recognized a passenger in the vehicle as 25-year-old Mat-Su resident Tagaloalagi “Albert” Tuisaua who had multiple felony warrants.

When the trooper made contact with Tuisaua he resisted and jumped in the vehicle that he was previously the passenger in and took off. Multiple trooper and Wasilla Police units responded and took up pursuit. Two trooper vehicles, as they were pursuing the suspect, crashed into each other causing both vehicles to become disabled and injuring the troopers.

Troopers were able to successfully perform a PIT and Pin of the vehicle bringing it to a stop. But, the suspect jumped out the passenger door and fled into the woods.

“Ultimately Helo-3, two K9s, and three sUAS drones were utilized, but Tuisaua was not located in the area,” troopers report.

The three troopers injured in the collision of trooper vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. After treatment, they were released from the hospital.

Troopers say that the patrol vehicles sustained significant damage.

Troopers request that “Anyone with information about Tuisaua’s current location, is encouraged to call the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401. If you see Tuisaua call 911, do not approach him.”

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or online at https://tip411.com/tips/akstatetroopers/new?alert_id=86466



