Troopers Seek Wesley Cruikshank as Person of Interest in Early Friday Morning Murder Case





Alaska State Troopers are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person of interest and to call 911 if spotted.

Troopers are seeking the current whereabouts of Wesley “Scotty” Cruikshank, age 34, who is a person of interest they believe was involved in a murder early Friday morning.

The murder occurred in the Two Rivers area approximately 19 miles to the east of Fairbanks. After the homicide, Cruikshank fled into the nearby woods at mile 24 of Chena Hot Springs Road. When he fled he was wearing a green button-up shirt and dark cargo shorts.

Troopers warn the public to not approach Cruikshank if located as he is considered armed and dangerous but instead to call 911.

Cruikshank was arraigned on assault charges in Fairbanks court on Monday, whether there is a connection is currently unknown.