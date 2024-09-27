Troopers, SWAT Search for Homicide Suspect Danny Lowry in Seward Area





Alaska State Troopers report that a Seward woman, identified as 51-year-old Billie Cubley, was killed by a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

AST says that they as well as Seward police responded to Balmat Street/Old Nash Road area at approximately 12:28 am on Wednesday after being notified “that a female was unconscious after potentially being shot,” according to the report.

“Two adult males, including 55-year-old Seward resident Danny Lowry Jr., were detained by responding law enforcement while officers provided emergency first-aid care to the female,” AST reported. But, while officers were providing care to Cubley, Lowry fled the scene on foot. Officers were unable to locate Lowry and a manhunt was taken up by the Southern AST SWAT Team, Southcentral AST SWAT Team, and other Kenai-Peninsula area law enforcement officers.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation opened a homicide investigation after Cubley succumbed to her gunshot wound to her abdomen. According to their investigation they think it is probable that she was shot as Lowry and her were struggling over the weapon that she had threatened to shoot herself with.

“Cubley’s next of kin have been notified, and her body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy,” according to troopers.

AST is seeking assistance in locating Lowry and caution the public to not approach him if found but to instead contact 911. If you have information but would like to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or online at: https://a.tip411.com/alerts/89952.



