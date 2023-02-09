Troopers Take Texas Man into Custody on Sexual Abuse of a Minor Charges





One day after focusing on a child sexual predator suspect from Texas, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation located him and took him into custody according to the trooper dispatch.

Troopers in Wasilla were alerted to a female juvenile that had left her home under suspicious circumstances on Monday. The case was referred to the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit.

The investigation would reveal that 37-year-old San Antonio, TX resident Fernando Bejar Jr. had met and befriended the juvenile via an online gaming system then traveled to Alaska from Texas to meet up with her.

Troopers reported that “Bejar sexually abused the juvenile on the evening that she ran away.”

On Tuesday, troopers made contact with the suspect and took him into custody. He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded on charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II.



