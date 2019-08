Troopers Tentatively identify Remains Pulled from Kuskokwim River

Alaska State Trooper said today that they have tentatively identified the remains retrieved from the Kuskokwim River on August 17th as those of 35-year-old Joseph Ekamrak of Akiachak.

Ekamrak disappeared on July 18th, when he walked away from his home while intoxicated. His disappearance was reported on July 23rd.

Ekamrak’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and positive identification.