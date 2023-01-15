Troopers Track Wasilla Burglar Suspect with K9 “XAVI” Arrest Two on Unrelated Warrants





Alaska State Troopers responded to a business on Wasilla-Fishhook Road near Seldon Road after a call reporting an active burglary taking place at that location early on Sunday morning.

Troopers with a K9 unit responded at 3:30 am and found that the burglar had run into the woods near the business. K9 “Xavi” was utilized to track the suspect and soon tracked him to a nearby residence and troopers requested a received a search warrant for the property.

A suspect was identified in the burglary. As troopers searched the premises, they would locate evidence of the burglary and also make contact with two females at the residence.

When troopers made a positive ID of the two females, Miryah Harmon, age 36 of Wasilla and Makinley Velasquez, age 31 of Palmer, they found that the pair had outstanding warrants for their address. Harmon was wanted for drug possession and Velasquez was wanted for Theft II with time to serve.

Both were transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there.

AST says the investigation of the burglary, theft, and criminal mischief of the store is continuing.



