Troopers Use Suspect’s Ankle Monitor to Locate Stolen ATV in Wasilla

Alaska Native News on Jul 16, 2020.

The Alaska State Troopers Criminal Suppression Unit found an ATV that had been stolen on July 7th in Wasilla at 9 pm on Tuesday night after a week-long investigation, AST reported. The ATV was found in a swampy area on Dawn Lake Drivve.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Kenny Hannaman, of Wasilla, upon seeing troopers in the neighborhood on Tuesday, attempted to hide the ATV, on which he had removed the VIN number and had painted portions of, in a swamp.

Unfortunately, Hannaman had an active ankle monitor from another crime which was used to track him. After contacting Pretrial Enforcement, troopers used location information and were able to ascertain that Hannaman had been at both the theft location and the spot where he had hidden the ATV.

Hannaman was arrested on charges of Theft II, Vehicle Theft I, Removal of ID marks, Evidence Tampering, Criminal Trespass I, and Criminal Mischief V.

At arraignment, Hannaman’s bail was set at $250.





