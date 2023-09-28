Troy Lyle Smith Sentenced for 2021 Domestic Violence Strangulation





(Anchorage, AK) – Tuesday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna sentenced 41-year-old Troy Lyle Smith for Domestic Violence Strangulation and Fear Assault that occurred on January 3, 2021, and for Escape in the Third Degree committed while on conditions of release in this case in August 2022. Judge McKenna sentenced Smith to serve eight years and 90 days for this conduct.

An Anchorage jury convicted Smith in March 2023 of one count Assault in the Third Degree for recklessly causing physical injury by means of a dangerous instrument, specifically using hands or other objects to impede normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck or obstructing the nose or mouth. Smith was also convicted of Assault in the Third Degree for recidivist and fear assault for this same conduct. Smith was separately convicted of Assault in the Third Degree for threatening his intimate partner with a baseball bat shaped metal flashlight. The jury also convicted Smith of two counts of Unlawful Contact in the First Degree and two counts of violations of conditions of release. Lastly, Smith was convicted of Escape in the Third Degree for leaving his house arrest location while released on bail in this case.

Smith was presumptive three to five years on each of the felony convictions.

Judge McKenna found that Smith’s assaultive conduct was serious and ongoing, commenting on the significant impact this conduct had on Smith’s victim. Judge McKenna also acknowledged in his sentencing comments the continuing prevalence of domestic violence in Alaska.

Smith is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections.

