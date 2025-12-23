Trump Continues ‘War Against Renewables’ With Halt of Five Offshore Wind Farms







The Trump administration’s efforts to thwart a transition from climate-wrecking fossil fuels to renewable energy continued on Monday with a halt on five wind farms along the US East Coast under the guise of national security concerns.

The US Department of the Interior announced that it is immediately pausing Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind off Virginia, Empire Wind 1 and Sunrise Wind off New York, Revolution Wind off Rhode Island and Connecticut, and Vineyard Wind 1 off Massachusetts, citing unclassified government reports that “the movement of massive turbine blades and the highly reflective towers create radar interference called ‘clutter.’”

Bloomberg reported Monday that “President Donald Trump has long opposed offshore wind power and began imposing restrictions on it within hours of taking office this year. The policies have led to numerous court battles, and a federal judge this month ruled his ban on projects was illegal. Citing national security issues may be a more legally durable way to keep wind turbines out of US waters.”

“Offshore wind farm projects raised national security concerns under previous administrations, too. The Defense Department under former President Joe Biden pushed successfully for changes to leases being sold along the West Coast to address some of the issues,” Bloomberg noted. Elsewhere, such as in the United Kingdom, government and industry have responded to radar interference issues by investing in mitigation technologies.

WAR AGAINST RENEWABLES: The Trump administration suspended the leases to five wind farms under construction off the US East coast, saying the turbines may interfere with radar signals. https://t.co/Asq5JA9ISJ — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) December 22, 2025

Responding to the news on social media, American anthropologist and journalist Scott Carney said that “shutting down wind farms in the name of national security only proves that Trump is a national security risk. Lying that climate change doesn’t exist is not an effective policy against environmental collapse.”

Jonathan Cohn, political director of the grassroots group Progressive Mass, pointed out that “if these were oil drilling projects being canceled, Republicans would scream that canceling the project was theft from the company. If renewable energy is canceled, those same Republicans cheer.”

Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, warned that “any company would be crazy to invest a dime in Donald Trump’s America… The jerk can confiscate property any time he wants for any reason he invents.”

According to the New York Times: “Vineyard Wind 1 is currently under construction and partially operational, with about half of the project’s 62 turbines sending power to the electric grid as of October. Once complete, the project could produce enough electricity to power 400,000 homes.”

Congressman Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) declared that “wind farms are an essential part of a diversified energy strategy. Trump’s cancellation of approved, in-progress projects wastes public dollars and widens the gap between America and its competitors.”

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), whose constituents would benefit from the Revolution Wind project, said that “the president has taken an axe to wind energy, solar projects, and our state’s clean hydrogen sector, putting hundreds of people out of work and saddling households across the state with even higher electricity bills. The state of Connecticut, led by Attorney General William Tong, already took him on to halt his illegal stop work order before, and we’re prepared to do it again.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said: “Trump is killing jobs, raising energy costs, and harming the planet. Grinch!”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) similarly responded: “Donald Trump is trying AGAIN to kill thousands of good-paying union jobs and raise your electricity bill. I have been fighting Trump’s war against offshore wind—a war that threatens American jobs and American energy. I will keep fighting to make sure these projects, the thousands of jobs they create, and the energy they provide can continue.”

Sierra Club legislative director Melinda Pierce said in a statement that “blocking construction on all offshore wind projects underway in the US is an attack on our economy and our public health. The Trump administration’s vengeance towards renewable energy knows no end.”

“Instead of progressing us forward as a nation, they are obsessed with attacking a growing industry that provides good clean energy jobs and affordable, clean electricity,” she added. “Americans need cheaper and more reliable energy that does not come at the expense of our health and futures.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum discussed the decision on Fox Business Monday, pointing to the radar interference concerns.

Noting the appearance, writer and filmmaker Lee West said: “So ‘national security’ means suspending wind farms Navy approved for years—while drilling rigs multiply off Florida. The [administration’s] pretexts grow taller than turbine blades.”