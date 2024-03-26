Trump Faces Day of Financial Reckoning on Monday





Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who fashioned his political persona as a successful billionaire real estate magnate, is facing a day of financial reckoning on Monday that may show he is not as flush with cash as he has led the American public to believe.

Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee in the November national election, is facing a deadline to put up $454 million in cash or a bond backed by collateral from his assets. That way, he could appeal a judgment last month equaling that amount that he committed civil fraud for years by inflating the value of his holdings to get better terms on business transactions.

If he can’t come up with the cash or a bond, New York State Attorney General Letitia James appears poised to start the lengthy process of seizing some of Trump’s prominent office skyscrapers in New York City, perhaps a large estate and baronial mansion he owns outside the city, or cash and stock accounts, even his personal jet he calls Trump Force One.

Trump’s lawyers have said that securing the bond would be a “practical impossibility” because he would need to pledge about $550 million in cash and liquid investments to the bond company to proceed with the appeal. They said 30 bond companies turned down Trump’s request to provide the cash so that he could proceed with his appeal.