Trump Holds Bipartisan Housing Bill Hostage to Push Evisceration of Voting Rights







“Trump just threw a tantrum,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “He’s refusing to sign bipartisan legislation to make housing more affordable in a bizarre effort to try to rig the elections.”



Congress this week passed a bipartisan bill “to build more housing, lower costs, and stop private equity’s housing grab,” as US Sen. Elizabeth Warren highlighted after the final vote, but President Donald Trump on Wednesday scrapped his plans to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act over a stalled GOP attack on voting rights.

Trump initially took a swipe at Warren (D-Mass.) on his Truth Social platform Wednesday morning, writing that “the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren centric housing bill, which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA, pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. That is what Americans, both Dumocrats, Republicans, and everyone else, care about.”

“Get the bad Republicans to approve it or, better yet, Terminate the Filibuster and approve it, AND EVERYTHING ELSE REPUBLICANS HAVE EVER DREAMED OF,” Trump continued. “The Dumocrats will do it in hour one, 100%. Republicans will feel very stupid if they don’t do it first. I’ll be watching with tears in my eyes!!!”

Less than an hour later, he added, “Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency.”

Trump and other backers of the anti-voter bill argue it is needed to prevent undocumented immigrants from voting in US elections—which is already illegal, and research shows is remarkably rare. Critics warn that the legislation would disenfranchise eligible voters who lack access to proof-of-citizenship documents.

While Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) responded by stressing that he and other Republicans in the House of Representatives support the SAVE America Act, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said the canceled ceremony was Trump’s “call to make” but expressed hope that he’ll “find his way to sign” the housing bill, other lawmakers—including Warren—and supporters of the legislation took aim at the president over his move.

“Congress overwhelmingly passed a housing bill to bring down costs. But Trump just threw a tantrum,” Warren wrote on social media. “He’s refusing to sign bipartisan legislation to make housing more affordable in a bizarre effort to try to rig the elections. Nope—I’ll keep fighting to lower housing costs.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told journalists that “Trump is running away from one of the very few accomplishments that could actually help the American people,” and urged the president not to veto the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.

Approved by the Senate in an 85-5 vote on Monday and the House in a 358-32 vote on Tuesday, the bill contains dozens of provisions to promote the rebuilding of older homes and development of vacant buildings, encourage local governments to build more housing, streamline regulations for construction, ban corporate investors from buying single-family homes to rent out, and more.

Stressing that the bill passed “overwhelmingly in a bipartisan way,” and would “save American families a lot of money when it comes to housing,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-Calif.) said that “I honestly can’t believe that the president is holding this hostage.”

“I hope the American people see this for what it is, which is that he doesn’t care at all about the high cost of living that a lot of Americans are struggling with,” Kim declared. “He doesn’t care about the housing crisis. He is just continuing to push forward on his extreme agenda.”

In the House, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) replied to the president: “The housing crisis is a national emergency. Do something to make life more affordable for hardworking American taxpayers. Sign the bill.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) pointed to Trump’s campaign pledges, writing: “The president who promised lower costs on Day 1 is refusing to sign the largest housing affordability bill in a generation. It’s a slap in the face to millions of Americans struggling to afford a place to live. My Republican colleagues need to find some courage and stand up to this mad king.”

In a video, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) warned the public that Trump “is taking away your housing for his personal projects that can never pass and are unconstitutional.”

Longtime human rights advocate Kenneth Roth, who’s now a visiting professor at Princeton University, similarly summarized: “Trump to America: I [couldn’t] care less about affordable housing. So I won’t sign a bill to advance it unless Congress endorses my autocratic efforts to restrict the right to vote.”

Although Trump has not decisively said whether he will formally block the bill, Roth wondered, “Will the Republicans have the backbone to override his veto?”

Either way, The New York Times noted that “Trump’s decision threatened to deprive Republicans, in particular, of an opportunity to showcase a legislative success in a year with very few of them—one that spoke directly to voters’ economic concerns.”

In a Wednesday statement, Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs at the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, looked to the midterm elections, in which Democrats aim to retake majorities in both chambers of Congress.

“Donald Trump has been clear: The SAVE Act is his #1 legislative priority—not lowering costs for working people, creating good-paying jobs, or helping families afford a roof over their heads,” said Edkins. “Today, he decided it was more important to help Republicans avoid accountability for the cost-of-living crisis than actually do something about it.”

“Trump was born on third base, and it shows. He has no clue what it’s like to struggle to make rent, save for a down payment, pay a mortgage, or worry that your kids will be able to afford a home of their own,” he added. “Trump could’ve signed bipartisan legislation today to help lower housing costs and give Republicans something—anything—to show voters that they deserve reelection this November. Instead, he told working families to screw themselves. It’s selfish, petty, and self-defeating.”

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