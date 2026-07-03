Trump-Inspired Commemorative Social Security Cards Denounced as Latest ‘Political Propaganda’ Effort

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As the Social Security Administration’s unveiling Thursday of a 250th anniversary commemorative Social Security card coincided with a congressional report on President Donald Trump’s use of the semiquincentennial to enrich himself—including by deceiving donors—advocates demanded answers from Trump officials on the decision to turn “Social Security cards into political propaganda.”

The SSA unveiled the new cards, set to be issued to all babies born between July 2-December 31, 2026, and the “Freedom 250” logo that will be emblazoned on them, tying the government documents to the semi-private entity that has pushed for Trump’s far-right agenda to be at the forefront of the country’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Nancy Altman, president of the advocacy group Social Security Works, noted that in the 90 years since the first Social Security card was issued in 1936, “the design has never been politicized.”

“Now, the Trump administration is putting the logo of a semi-private, partisan entity, which is widely reported to be corrupt, on the Social Security cards of newborn babies. They claim ‘no additional cost to families or taxpayers’, but the cost has to come from somewhere.”

Altman referred to a report released Thursday by the US House Natural Resources Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, titled “From Vanity to Insanity: How the White House Cheated the American People Out of Their 250th Birthday.”

The 55-page report found that Freedom 250, which is funded through taxpayer dollars as well as donations from a number of companies with regulatory business before the government, including Palantir, ExxonMobil, and Oracle, secretly diverted funds intended for the congressionally chartered, bipartisan initiative America 250, and misled donors by providing them with Freedom 250’s banking information instead.

“This is abuse of Social Security, a nonpartisan institution which Trump claimed he would not hurt.”

The report also detailed how Freedom 250, with former employees of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has collected Americans’ personal data and has “sold access to the president and courted foreign money in America’s name.”

“Freedom 250’s website quietly collects an extraordinary amount of information about the people who visit it,” reads the report. “Its own privacy disclosure states that Freedom 250 collects everything a user shares with it and, when a user or devices permits, tracks precise geolocation data down to ‘latitude, longitude, velocity, [and] bearing.’ It logs each click across the site and captures the information users type into forms, including home addresses and contact information, and sends it back to the server of the organization that designed and created the website—in this case the National Design Studio, staffed by ex-DOGE employees.”

The subcommittee explained how Freedom 250 “circulated sponsorship packages starting at $500,000 and climbing above $10 million, backed by a ‘historic photo opportunity’ with President Trump. Its CEO solicited foreign governments, corporations, and individuals at the World Economic Forum in Davos to fund the president’s priorities. If foreign funds reach the president’s vanity projects, the report finds the conduct would clearly violate the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause.”

Altman emphasized, in light of the committee’s findings, that “DOGE has been found in court to have mishandled our private Social Security data, and these cards may provide another opportunity for that abuse of Americans’ most personal, sensitive information.”

The use of the Freedom 250 logo on Social Security cards is “corrupt and inappropriate,” said Social Security Works.

The group called on SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano to disclose whether the administration is paying a licensing fee to Freedom 250, release “any and all contracts between the Social Security Administration and Freedom 250,” and reveal whether Freedom 250 will have “access to data associated with beneficiaries of Social Security cards bearing their logo.”

“This is abuse of Social Security, a nonpartisan institution which Trump claimed he would not hurt,” said Altman. “Like issuing passports with Trump’s visage and signature, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, and destroying the East Wing of the White House, turning Social Security cards into political propaganda reveals yet again Trump’s contempt for the American people he is supposed to be serving.”

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