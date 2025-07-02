Senators Demand Answers About ‘Reckless’ Trump Admin Use of AI Social Security Chatbot









Artificial intelligence systems, the four senators argue, “represent a troubling pattern that if continued, would significantly impede Americans’ ability” to access their benefits.



Four U.S. senators—three Democrats and Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders—demanded answers Tuesday from the Trump administration about its “reckless rollout” of artificial intelligence chatbot technology into phone systems “that have blocked people from accessing their earned Social Security benefits.”

“These AI programs, which the agency deployed with little consultation with Congress, advocates, or other key stakeholders, appear to have been developed in haste and represent a troubling pattern that if continued, would significantly impede Americans’ ability to access their Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits,” the senators said in a letter to Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Frank Bisignano.

While Sanders, Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (Ore.), and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) acknowledged that “AI can be a helpful tool to simplify some workloads,” they contended that artificial intelligence “is not a panacea for all challenges facing SSA.”

The letter continues:

SSA is entrusted with ensuring accurate and timely payment of mtore than $1 trillion in Social Security and SSI benefit payments to over 73 million seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families each year. Considering the agency’s important mission, it is critical that SSA is responsibly deploying any technology system, including AI. For example, whether incorporating newer technology like generative AI to improve customer experience and increase efficiency or leveraging predictive AI to provide disability examiners support in the disability determination process, it is critical that SSA meaningfully engage stakeholders, including its customers and employees, the advocacy community, and members of Congress, throughout the entire process to avoid harm to claimants and beneficiaries.

“The agency’s hasty AI rollouts on its national 1-800 number phone system and the phone system for its 1,200 field offices, which resulted in significant impediments for Americans simply trying to access their earned benefits, demonstrate our concern,” the senators wrote. “In April, SSA announced it would be deploying an anti-fraud AI algorithm to verify the identity of callers seeking to file for benefits on its national 1-800 number, arguing—without providing any evidence—that its telephone service was rife with fraud.”

“However,” the lawmakers noted, “the proposal was scrapped shortly after implementation after the system found it identified two claims out of over 110,000 as potentially fraudulent. Moreover, the new program slowed claim processing by 25% and led to a ‘degradation of public service.‘”

The senators are asking Bisignano to:

Provide a detailed description of the new AI-based chatbot, including how it determines whether it has successfully answered a caller’s questions before hanging up;

Describe which metrics is SSA using to determine whether this AI-based chatbot is successful at improving service delivery at the national 1-800 number;

Explain the metrics SSA used to evaluate the successes or challenges of this AI-based chatbot before rolling it out nationwide to field offices;

Disclose which stakeholders, especially those who represent beneficiaries and employees, were consulted pre- and post-deployment of this AI-based chatbot;

Explain whether SSA is planning to procure, develop, or implement any new AI systems this year; and

If the answer to the above question is yes, list and provide a detailed description of these AI systems.

The AI rollout is part of Bisignano’s “technology agenda” to boost productivity at SSA amid staffing and other cuts implemented by the Trump administration and its Department of Government Efficiency , or DOGE . In February, SSA announced its intent to fire 7,000 workers, or about 12% of its historically low staff.

Many SSA staffers also resigned, including nearly half of the agency’s senior executives. This has adversely affected SSA beneficiaries. An analysis published last week by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities revealed that one SSA staff member must now serve 1,480 beneficiaries—over three times as many as in 1967.

Last week, Warren sent a letter to Bisignano—who one advocacy group described as “a Wall Street CEO with a long history of slashing the companies he runs to the bone”—accusing him of misleading the public about longer beneficiary wait times resulting from the Trump administration and DOGE taking a “chainsaw to Social Security.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



