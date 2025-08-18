Trump Tries to Spin Failed Putin Peace Summit as Critics Label It a ‘Self-Own’





President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tried to put his best spin on a Friday summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin that yielded neither a cease-fire agreement nor a comprehensive peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Writing on his Truth Social page, the president took a victory lap over the summit despite coming home completely empty-handed when he flew back from Alaska on Friday night.

“A great and very successful day in Alaska!” Trump began. “The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO.”

Trump then pivoted to saying that he was fine with not obtaining a cease-fire agreement, even though he said just days before that he’d impose “severe consequences” on Russia if it did not agree to one.

“It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Cease-fire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,” Trump said. “President Zelenskyy will be coming to DC, the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved.”

While Trump did his best to put a happy face on the summit, many critics contended it was nothing short of a debacle for the US president.

Writing in The New Yorker, Susan Glasser argued that the entire summit with Putin was a “self-own of embarrassing proportions,” given that he literally rolled out the red carpet for his Russian counterpart and did not achieve any success in bringing the war to a close.

“Putin got one hell of a photo op out of Trump, and still more time on the clock to prosecute his war against the ‘brotherly’ Ukrainian people, as he had the chutzpah to call them during his remarks in Alaska,” she wrote. “The most enduring images from Anchorage, it seems, will be its grotesque displays of bonhomie between the dictator and his longtime American admirer.”

She also noted that Trump appeared to shift the entire burden of ending the war onto Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and he even said after the Putin summit that “it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done.”

This led Glasser to comment that “if there’s one unwavering Law of Trump, this is it: Whatever happens, it is never, ever, his fault.”

Glasser wasn’t the only critic to offer a scathing assessment of the summit. The Economist blasted Trump in an editorial about the meeting, which it labeled a “gift” to Putin. The magazine also contrasted the way that Trump treated Putin during his visit to American soil with the way that he treated Zelenskyy during an Oval Office meeting earlier this year.

“The honors for Mr. Putin were in sharp contrast to the public humiliation that Mr. Trump and his advisers inflicted on Mr. Zelenskyy during his first visit to the White House earlier this year,” they wrote. “Since then relations with Ukraine have improved, but Mr. Trump has often been quick to blame it for being invaded; and he has proved strangely indulgent with Mr. Putin.”

Michael McFaul, an American ambassador to Russia under former President Barack Obama, was struck by just how much effort went into holding a summit that accomplished nothing.

“Summits usually have deliverables,” he told The Atlantic. “This meeting had none… I hope that they made some progress towards next steps in the peace process. But there is no evidence of that yet.”

