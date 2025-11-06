Trump Targets Another Late Night Comedian, Saying It’s ‘Probably Illegal’ to Make Fun of Him





“You need to understand that he actually believes it is illegal to criticize him,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy.



After failing to use the government’s might to bully Jimmy Kimmel off the air earlier this fall, President Donald Trump is once again threatening to bring the force of law down on comedians for the egregious crime of making fun of him.

This time, his target was NBC late-night host Seth Meyers, whom the president said, in a Truth Social post Saturday, “may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television.”

On Thursday, the comedian hosted a segment mocking Trump’s bizarre distaste for the electromagnetic catapults aboard Navy ships, which the president said he may sign an executive order to replace with older (and less efficient) steam-powered ones.

Trump’s new strategy: distract the nation with catapults? #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/2WuFkH3pRh — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 1, 2025

Trump did not take kindly to Meyers’ barbs: “On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic. Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

It is, of course, not “illegal” for a late-night comedian, or any other news reporter or commentator, for that matter, to be “anti-Trump.” But it’s not the first time the president has made such a suggestion. Amid the backlash against Kimmel’s firing in September, Trump asserted that networks that give him “bad publicity or press” should have their licenses taken away.

“I read someplace that the networks were 97% against me… I mean, they’re getting a license, I would think maybe their license should be taken away,” Trump said. “All they do is hit Trump. They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that.”

His FCC director, Brendan Carr, used a similar logic to justify his pressure campaign to get Kimmel booted by ABC, which he said could be punished for airing what he determined was “distorted” content.

Before Kimmel, Carr suggested in April that Comcast may be violating its broadcast licenses after MSNBC declined to air a White House press briefing in which the administration defended its wrongful deportation of Salvadoran immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“You need to understand that he actually believes it is illegal to criticize him,” wrote Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on social media following Trump’s tirade against Meyers. “Why? Because Trump believes he—not the people—decides the law. This is why we are in the middle of, not on the verge of, a totalitarian takeover.”

