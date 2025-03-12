US resumes intelligence sharing, security aid to Ukraine





U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine following Tuesday’s talks between senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials are expected to speak with Russian officials in the coming days. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is reportedly set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week.

After nearly eight hours of talks, Ukraine announced its readiness to accept the U.S. proposal for “an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire” in the war with Russia, pending Kremlin approval.

On March 5, Trump ordered a suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move seen as an effort to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into talks with Russia to end the war.

The Kremlin had no immediate comment on a ceasefire proposal from the U.S. and Ukraine. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said only that negotiations with U.S. officials could take place this week.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz led the U.S. delegation in Jeddah amid Trump’s push to broker a swift end to the war that began in early 2022 with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy did not take part in Tuesday’s meetings, with Ukraine represented by Zelenskyy chief of staff Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and military commander Pavlo Palisa.

Rubio told reporters late Tuesday that Ukraine has taken a concrete step toward ending the war.

“Now hopefully we’ll take this offer now to the Russians. And we hope that they’ll say yes. That they’ll say yes to peace. The ball’s now in their court,” he said.

Waltz said he will speak with his Russian counterpart “in the coming days,” while Rubio attends the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada. On Thursday, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will visit the White House. All these discussions are part of the efforts to advance the peace process.

Waltz also told reporters that U.S. and Ukrainian officials delved into “substantive details” on how the war will “permanently end” and the types of guarantees needed for Ukraine’s “long-term security and prosperity.”

Before entering talks, Yermak told reporters that Ukraine is ready “to do everything to achieve peace.”

When asked whether Ukraine is seeking security guarantees, Yermak responded “yes,” emphasizing that Ukraine wants to ensure Russia never repeats its aggression.

Mineral deal?

Trump has voiced interest in making continued military aid conditional on access to Ukraine’s raw materials.

More than four dozen minerals, including several types of rare earths, nickel and lithium, are considered critical to the U.S. economy and national defense. Ukraine has large deposits of uranium, lithium and titanium.

Following Tuesday’s talks, the joint statement said both sides agreed to “conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine’s economy and guarantee Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security.”

An agreement on the matter had been expected to be signed last month by Trump and Zelenskyy but was canceled after their tense Oval Office meeting Feb. 28.

For Rubio, this marks the second visit to Saudi Arabia since taking office. He and other senior U.S. officials held talks with Russian officials in Riyadh on Feb. 18. He is scheduled to travel to Canada on Wednesday for meetings with G7 foreign ministers.

Source: VOA



