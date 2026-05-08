Trump’s Iran War Will Cost US Families $1,753 Extra at the Pump This Year: Analysis







“Instead of swindling taxpayers to pay for his gilded ballroom and finding new ways to give CEO billionaires tax breaks, Trump should focus on ending his war on Iran,” said Sen. Ed Markey.

An updated analysis released Thursday finds that President Donald Trump’s illegal war with Iran will cost Americans significant money at the gas pump this year.

The report, released by the office of Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), projects that if gas prices remain at their current level of over $4.50 per gallon, it will cost a US drivers an extra $73.06 per month—or $876 per year—to fill up their cars compared to what they were paying before Trump attacked Iran in late February.

For a family with two cars, this would mean forking over an extra $1,753 for gas this year.

The analysis also notes this projection is “likely an underestimate” since “many analysts predict gasoline prices will rise higher without a permanent end to the war.”

The report highlights how Trump’s Iran war is likely to bolster Big Oil’s profits, which had been steadily declining since 2022, when they exploded in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Climate and renewable energy organizations have repeatedly called on the US Congress to pass a windfall tax on Big Oil profits for the duration of the war, which they said could be used to provide relief to consumers and invest in clean energy infrastructure.

In a statement accompanying the report, Markey blasted Trump for both the Iran war and his broader economic mismanagement.

“American small businesses and families cannot afford Trump’s crushing bump at the pump—all thanks to the President’s illegal war on Iran,” said Markey, the top Democrat on the Senate Small Business Committee. “Americans have to figure out how to make ends meet while Trump slashes affordable healthcare, dismantles clean energy networks, and doubles down on his tariff taxes.”

“Instead of swindling taxpayers to pay for his gilded ballroom and finding new ways to give CEO billionaires tax breaks,” Markey added, “Trump should focus on ending his war on Iran and ending the pain on Main Street.”

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