Southeast commercial fisherman sentenced in illegal halibut fishing conspiracy







JUNEAU, Alaska – A Southeast Alaska commercial fisherman was sentenced Wednesday to five years’ probation, a $15,000 fine, and a worldwide fishing and hunting ban throughout his time on probation for his role in a conspiracy to illegally harvest halibut with another commercial fisherman, in violation of the Lacey Act.

According to court documents, from September 2019 to August 2022, Vincent Jacobson, 52, conspired with Jonathan Pavlik, 41, both of Yakutat, to fraudulently use Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) permits to commit violations of federal law and regulations. An IFQ permit is a permit any individual commercially fishing for halibut in the waters off Alaska is required to have. It requires a permit holder to be aboard a vessel at all times during a fishing trip, including when fishing gear is set and when fish are harvested from the set gear.

On Aug. 24, 2022, Pavlik allegedly directed his crew aboard the F/V New Era to receive halibut on his behalf from Jacobson aboard the F/V Epic. The halibut was harvested by the F/V Epic at a time that neither Pavlik nor his crew were aboard, which is a violation of federal law and regulations. Pavlik later landed the halibut under his IFQ permit, allegedly falsely reporting the vessel of harvest and that the halibut was creditable to his IFQ balance, when the halibut had been harvested from fishing gear that was set by the F/V Epic and transferred to the F/V New Era, while Pavlik was not aboard the vessel.

The next day, while aboard the F/V New Era, Pavlik allegedly retained halibut from fishing gear that had been set by Jacobson aboard the F/V Epic at a time when Pavlik was not aboard the vessel. Pavlik then landed halibut under his IFQ permit, allegedly falsely reporting the vessel of harvest and that the halibut was creditable to his IFQ balance, when the halibut had been harvested from fishing gear that was set by the F/V Epic while he was not aboard the vessel. Pavlik then allegedly paid Jacobson for the illegally caught halibut from both days.

Jacobson participated in two additional fishing trips in 2019 and 2020 with nearly identical conduct.

On Aug. 28, 2025, Jacobson pleaded guilty to one count of Lacey Act conspiracy.

“In the heart of IFQ season, this sentence should serve as a reminder that there are significant consequences for breaking the laws that help sustain and maintain Alaska’s vital fishing industry,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “Mr. Jacobson knew the rules and regulations surrounding commercial halibut fishing and used that knowledge to game the system. This conduct is an affront to law abiding commercial fisherman and he now has a federal criminal conviction because of it.”

“Protecting the future of Alaska’s fisheries requires honest fishing practices, promoting fairness and equity for all industry participants. NOAA enforces federal statutes to ensure all participants conduct their business within a level playing field” said Benjamin Cheeseman, Assistant Director of NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, Alaska Division. “These sentences ensure lawful stakeholders are given the opportunity to conduct successful business, by sending a powerful message to potential offenders. We remain vigilant in ensuring offenders are deterred, and preserving Alaska’s fisheries for our Nation’s future.”

Pavlik was charged with four counts of Lacey Act conspiracy, five counts of Lacey Act—unlawful sale, and five counts of Lacey Act—false labeling. He is awaiting the scheduling of his trial.

Kyle Dierick, 36, of Yakutat, was charged with one count of one count of Lacey Act conspiracy. He is awaiting the scheduling of his trial.

Michael Babic, 43, of Cordova, was charged with one count of Lacey Act conspiracy. He is awaiting the scheduling of his trial.

Timothy Ross, 58, of Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of Lacey Act conspiracy on Sept. 8, 2025, and was sentenced to five years’ probation and a $15,000 fine on Dec. 10, 2025.

The NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement Alaska Division is investigating the case, with assistance from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mac Caille Petursson prosecuted the case.

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