Tshibaka names Greg Manz campaign manager in Senate race

Alaska Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka has named national political veteran Greg Manz as campaign manager, a role he will assume on June 1. Manz has served in key roles in both of President Donald Trump’s campaigns and has worked in national and state politics for nearly a decade. Tshibaka is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski in the 2022 election.

“The Alaska Senate race is a national race with national implications, and it will take someone with the experience and instincts necessary for the big political stage. We are thrilled to welcome Greg Manz to the team,” Tshibaka said. “We already have been running an aggressive and energetic campaign and Greg will help us step it up even further just as the summer is arriving.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to join Team Kelly and work for one of the brightest and strongest candidates in the entire nation,” Manz said. “Lisa Murkowski is historically unpopular and has cast egregious votes that prove she has turned her back on Alaskans in favor of her Washington, D.C. friends. This campaign will be about restoring the voices of Alaskans to the Senate.”

Manz served as a Strategic Advisor on Trump’s 2020 campaign and was Donald Trump’s Communications Director in the battleground state of Pennsylvania in 2016. He also served as the Deputy State Director in Iowa for Dr. Ben Carson’s presidential campaign and Statewide Field Director for the Pennsylvania House Republican Campaign Committee. Manz has also been Communications Director for the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

Manz is a magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of New Hampshire, where he played NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey, earning Hockey East All-Academic honors four years in a row.