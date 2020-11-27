Tuesday’s Reka Drive Deceased Missing Persons Case now Deemed Homicide

Anchorage police say a call received just before midnight on November 24th prompted them to open a missing persons investigation that led them to an address on the 4200-block of Reka Drive.

When they responded to that scene they discovered that the missing person was deceased.

“Officers made observations at the scene which has prompted them to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death,” APD stated. As a result, the Crime Scene Team was called in to investigate.

After several hours on-scene, the team classified the victim’s death as a homicide. They say that the victim’s death seems to be a random event and they have not as yet filed any charges or made any arrests.

Investigators ask, “Anyone with surveillance footage or other information regarding this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).”