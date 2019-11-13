Two Anchorage Men Face Murder and Kidnapping Charges in Connection with November 3rd Merrill Drive Homicide

Anchorage police investigators revealed that they have developed two suspects in the November 3rd homicide case where they found a male victim, since identified as 48-year-old Oscar Garcia, deceased in a vehicle on the 4000-block of Merrill Drive.

Garcia died as a result of major trauma to his body. APD did not give details as to the nature of the trauma.

Investigators identified two persons of interest who they questioned in connection with the case. After interviewing the two men, identified as Rhadames “Nino” Marmolejos Jr. (27-years-old) and Elijah “Thug” Ramirez (23-years-old), they were placed under arrest on unrelated charges.

Marmolejos and Ramirez face multiple charges that include Murder I and kidnapping.

The investigation into Garcia’s death is continuing.