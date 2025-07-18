Repeat offender sentenced to 10 years for possessing drugs with intent to distribute while on parole









ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison and, upon release, will serve five years on supervised release, for possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them following a refusal of a routine search of his residence while on parole.

According to court documents, on Oct. 20, 2022, two Alaska Department of Corrections parole officers visited Andrew Lee, 42, at his residence for a routine search pursuant to Lee’s conditions of parole release in a state criminal case where he was convicted of second-degree murder. Lee shared this residence with multiple family members.

Lee led the parole officers to a bedroom he claimed he shared with his father. During a search of this bedroom, the parole officers found no material evidence that Lee stayed in the bedroom The parole officers searched his vehicle and located two cell phones and a “tooter” straw, both of which are consistent with drug paraphernalia.

When parole officers attempted to determine who resided in the other three bedrooms in the residence, Lee claimed that two of the three were occupied by his aunt and mother, respectively, while the final bedroom was occupied by a different individual. Lee stated that this room was locked, and the parole officers were not allowed to enter. The parole officers spoke on the phone with the individual who allegedly lived in that bedroom. That individual said he was the owner of the residence, that he lived in Georgia and that the bedroom was Lee’s.

The parole officers asked Lee about inconsistencies in his statements and Lee immediately began yelling at his father in a different language. The parole officers informed Lee he was being detained and handcuffed him for their own safety. When the parole officers attempted to unlock the bedroom door, Lee’s father stopped them. The parole officers asked Lee whether we would comply with the search, and he started yelling at his father in a different language again. The parole officers decided to arrest Lee for refusing to submit to the search.

The parole officers remanded Lee to the Anchorage Correctional Complex. During in-processing, correctional officers located roughly $1,500 in cash and over 57 grams of pure methamphetamine, over 28 grams of heroin and nearly 5 grams of fentanyl packaged in multiple baggies on his person.

On Jan. 18, 2024, a federal grand jury indicted Lee, and on April 11, 2024, Lee pleaded guilty to possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

“Mr. Lee participated in the dangerous drug trade while on parole for a violent felony—and will now spend 10 years behind bars for it,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “Let this sentence serve as a clear message: our office, in partnership with law enforcement, will pursue drug traffickers and seek harsh penalties for those who threaten the safety of our communities.”

“While on parole, the defendant continued to threaten the safety of our communities by committing federal drug trafficking crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Following a collaborative investigation by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, this sentencing reflects our continued commitment to hold drug traffickers accountable, while protecting Alaska’s communities from the dangers of illicit drug activity.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and Anchorage Police Department investigated the case as part of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, with assistance from the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cody Tirpak prosecuted the case.

