Three Servicemen Killled when Two Army Helicopters Crash Midair near Healy





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Three Soldiers were killed and one injured when two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright crashed Thursday near Healy. The helicopters were returning from a training mission when they collided in flight.

Two soldiers were declared dead at the scene of the crash and a third died en route to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The fourth soldier is being treated at Fairbanks Memorial for injuries sustained in the crash.

The names of the deceased will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notifications are completed.

Fort Wainwright’s Emergency Assistance Center (907-353-4452) has been activated to provide support for families, friends and fellow soldiers of those involved in the crash.

Any community member that feels they need support can also go directly to Army Community Service in Building 3401, Santiago Road. ACS will also make Red Cross contact if needed.

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

“The Fort Wainwright community is one of the tightest military communities I’ve seen in my 32 years of service. I have no doubt they will pull together during this exceptional time of need and provide comfort to our families of our fallen,” Eifler said.

The accident will be investigated by a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Novosel, Alabama, and more information about the incident will be released as it becomes available.



