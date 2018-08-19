Two Arrested in February 2017 Royal Suites Arson Investigation

Alaska Native News Aug 19, 2018.

Anchorage police say that they now have the two suspects in custody that they believe are responsible for the February 2017 fir that took the lives of three victims.

Following a grand jury indictment on Thursday that handed down multiple charges that included nine counts of Murder II, Arson I, six counts of Manslaughter, two counts of Assault of an Unborn Child, 16 counts of Assault I, Conspiracy to Commit Arson I, Evidence Tampering, and Failure to Report or Control a Dangerous Fire, 29-year-old Carleigh K. Fox and 30-year-old Andrew John Eknaty were taken into custody. Fox was also charged with the additional charge of Eluding.

The charges are a result of a year and a half investigation into the fatal February 15th, 2017 Royal Suite fire that took the lives of 63-year-old Vivian Hall, 38-year-old Teuaililo Nua, and 70-year-old Laura Kramer.

Investigators with Anchorage Police Department, Anchorage Fire Department, Alaska Fire Marshalls, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska State Crime Lab, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Anchorage Office as well as ATF’s National Response Team got their first break when members of the public made multiple calls in identifying Eknaty who was soon contacted and interviewed.





