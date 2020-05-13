Two Arrested One Taken to Hospital after 5th Avenue Assault

Alaska Native News on May 13, 2020.

Anchorage police say that after responding to an assault incident involving four persons on Friday, two people were detained on charges while a third was transported to aa local hospital for injuries and a fourth released with no charges.

APD responded to the 4100-block of DeBarr Road just before midnight and took all four connected to the department for questioning. As police were processing the scene at the assault location, they found that a vehicle parked there was reported stolen on April 28th. The victim in the theft called police to report that his silver 2006 Ford Taurus had been taken from his driveway after it had been left running with keys in it.

Also at the assault scene, two handguns were found laying in the yard. Both weapons did not show any sign of recent discharge, but one was found to have been stolen from a parked white 2018 Kia parked near 5th and F Street. A wallet was also reported as stolen from the vehicle.

Following the conclusion of the questioning 36-year-old Lester A Culver III was charged with two counts of Assault II, Assault III, and Assault IV. He was also found to have three outstanding arrest warrants. A second suspect, 31-year-old Foua S Xiong was charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, two counts of Assault II, Assault III, Assault IV, Theft II – Firearms, and Vehicle Theft I. Both suspects were remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility.

The third person at the scene was taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment while the fourth person at the scene was released after questioning.





