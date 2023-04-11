Two Dead and One Hospitalized from Overdose at Wasilla Residence





Alaska State Troopers report that they received a call at just after midnight on Friday stating there were “multiple deceased individuals” at a Wasilla residence and AST immediately responded to the scene.

When they arrived at the location, they found two individuals had died of fatal doses and a third, a female was rushed to a local hospital. The fatalities were identified as 56-year-old Jerry Karr and 41-year-old Carla Jester, both of Wasilla.

An investigation was opened and is ongoing. Troopers have not yet revealed if they have persons of interest in the case.

Next of kin have been notified of the incident.

Troopers say they have responded to several overdoses in the past week in the Wasilla area and are warning of a lethal batch of fentanyl-laced drugs circulating in the valley area.

If you or anyone that you know has any information about drug trafficking in the Mat-Su area please call Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401, or to remain anonymous submit a tip on the AKtips smartphone app or online at: https://www.tip411.com/alerts/84949



