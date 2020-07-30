Two Dead and One Injured in Parks Highway Head-On Collision

Alaska Native News on Jul 30, 2020.

On Thursday morning Alaska State Troopers released the names of the two victims who lost their lives in a fatal head-on collision that occurred on the Parks Highway on Tuesday evening as 65-year-old Michael Price and 50-year-old Ester Price, both of Wasilla. The name of the injured party was also released as 38-year-old Christopher Mohar of Houston.

Mat-Com dispatch received a 911 call at 7:38 pm on Tuesday evening reporting a head-on collision between a white Honda Accord and a 2012 Dodge 1500 pickup at mile 54 of the Parks Highway near Hawk Lane. As the call was being made, a member of the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene to find the two occupants of the Honda deceased at the scene.

Mohar, the driver of the Dodge was found to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mat-Su Regional for treatment of his injuries.

The highway was closed down to one lane as an investigation was conducted. That investigation found that the Honda Accord failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway and collided head-on with the Dodge.

Troopers say next of kin were notified of the incident and further say the investigation is continuing.





