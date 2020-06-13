Two Dead in New Stuyahok in Murder/Suicide, Another Treated at Clinic for Injuries

Alaska Native News on Jun 13, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers reported that they received a call from the community of New Stuyahok at 5:38 am on Thursday morning reporting an assault that had taken place there. It was reported that the altercation that took place between Marcus Wyagon, age 29, and Devin Andrew, age 23, resulted in Wyagon being treated for injuries at the community clinic.

A short time later troopers would be advised that 31-year-old Jamie Acovak was located unresponsive at Wyagon’s residence in the village. When a health aide went to the scene, the aide confirmed that Acovak had succumbed to serious, physical injuries.

Troopers geared up for their response and arrived at the village at 9:30 am. When they arrived, they were advised that Andrew had been seen entering his residence as AST was arriving in the community.







When troopers went to the residence, they were able to make verbal contact through the door. But, Andrew did not come to the door, and instead, a short time later, a gunshot was heard inside the residence. When entry was made, Andrew would be found on the floor with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Despite life-saving efforts by Health Aides and troopers, Andrew expired from his injury.

The Bureau of Investigation has responded to the community and have taken over case responsibility.

The remains of both Andrew and Acovak have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and next of kin were notified.