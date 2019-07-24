Two Die in Serious Nome Rollover Crash

Alaska Native News Jul 24, 2019.

Two women died as the result of a rollover crash in Nome just after midnight on Tuesday the troopers revealed on the trooper dispatch.

According to the initial investigation carried out by AST, 21-year-old Christine Buffas was traveling at a high rate of speed with her passenger Tiffany Habros, age 24, southbound on Kougarok Road just after midnight when she drifted off the roadway and overcorrected.

As a result, the vehicle flipped and rolled several times, killing both the driver and passenger. Neither was wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

The remains of both victims have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for further investigation.





