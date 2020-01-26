Two Die on Icy Roads in Parks Highway Collision

Alaska Native News on Jan 26, 2020.

Two persons died in a two-vehicle collision on the Parks Highway on Saturday afternoon according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers responded to mile 61 of the Parks Highway to discover that two passengers in a small 2-door coupe died as the result of a head-on collision with a full-sized pickup truck operated by a Wasilla man. The initial investigation found that the coupe was traveling northbound on the highway when they lost control on slippery roads and lost control and slid into the opposing lane.

65-year-old Wasilla resident Peter Walsh “was unable to stop or avoid crashing into the small car,” AST reported. The occupants of the small vehicle died at the scene.

The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage took possession of the remains for autopsy and positive identification.