Two Die, Two Injured in Thursday Afternoon Steese Highway Crash

Alaska Native News Oct 5, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that they are still working to determine the cause of a fatal crash at mile 13 of the Steese Highway near Fox that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the scene after receiving a report of the rollover crash at 3:05 pm. According to the call-in, at least one person was deceased in the crash. When troopers arrived, they discovered that two people had died in the crash and another two were seriously injured.

The highway was closed intermittently as investigators processed the scene and attempted to determine the cause in the preliminary investigation. That investigation found that 72-year-old Ruth A Crow was driving westbound on the Steese on a relatively straight stretch of road, then veered off the roadway and rolled at least once.







R. Crow and 10-year-old Ashlyn M Crow were killed in the crash and two others, identified as 13-year-old Elora T J Crow, and 30-year-old Kimberly A Nathaniel, were seriously injured. They were transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The victim’s next of kin were notified in the continuing investigation.