Two Facing Charges in Fishhook Road ATV Incident

Alaska Native News Jul 16, 2019.

Two men, one from Palmer and another from Wasilla, are facing various charges after an incident involving an ATV on Fishhook Road on Sunday afternoon, troopers revealed.

According to the report, troopers responded to a call of a robbery on Fishhook at 3:43 pm and opened an investigation. They found that the 29-year-old man from Palmer saw a man from Wasilla riding on his friend’s ATV at that location and pulled a firearm which he then discharged in the direction of the ATV and its rider.

The man driving the ATV, whose identity was not divulged by troopers, has had charges of Theft II forwarded to the District Attorney’s office in Palmer.

The Palmer man, whose identity was not revealed either, is had charges of Robbery I, Assault III, and Misconduct Involving Weapons forwarded to the DA as well.

Troopers are asking that anyone with information in connection with this incident to contact them at 745-2131.





